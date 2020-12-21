Covid-19: 25 more deaths, 1,267 new infections in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Covid-19 fatalities rose to 7,242 until early Saturday with 25 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The death rate stood at 1.45%, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Also, 1,267 new Covid-19 cases were reported at that time, taking the country’s caseload to 499,560.

So far, 435,601 patients – 87.2 % – have recovered.