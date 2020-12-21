Home / Uncategorized / Details

Covid-19: 25 more deaths, 1,267 new infections in Bangladesh

19 December 2020, 7:27:42

Bangladesh’s Covid-19 fatalities rose to 7,242 until early Saturday with 25 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The death rate stood at 1.45%, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Also, 1,267 new Covid-19 cases were reported at that time, taking the country’s caseload to 499,560.

So far, 435,601 patients – 87.2 % – have recovered.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from Uncategorized

All news from Uncategorized
BD24Live.com © 2020 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive