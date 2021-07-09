COVID-19: Bangladesh reports highest daily spike with 11,651 new cases
The number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 11,651 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide coronavirus tally to 9,89,219, so far.
“The death toll rose to 15,792 with 199 new fatalities, the second highest number of deaths in a single day,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement .
It said 31.62 percent of the 36,850 samples collected in 24 hours, the highest infection rate in a day, were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.
The recovery count rose to 8,56,346 after another 5,844 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 86.57 percent recovered, while 1.60 percent died.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: