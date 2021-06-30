COVID-19: Bangladesh reports highest daily spike with 8,822 new cases

3D illustration

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 8,822 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide coronavirus tally to 9,13,258, so far.

The death toll rose to 14,503 with 115 new fatalities, second highest number of deaths in a single day, as the virus was first detected on March 8 last year, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

It said 25.13 percent of the 35,105 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The recovery count rose to 8,16,250 after another 4,550 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day. The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 89.38 percent recovered, while 1.59 percent died.