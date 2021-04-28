COVID-19 cases cross 17,800 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 17,800-mark in Rangpur division where the infection rate is rising hastily amid declining recovery rate and a rising casualty rate in recent weeks.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases quickly rose to 17,816 as 36 more patients were reported after testing 282 samples at the infection rate of 12.77 percent on Monday in the division.

“The infection rate crossed the 10 percent mark on March 24 last first time after remaining below the five percent mark for a month in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said.

“The district-wise break-up of total 17,816 patients now stands at 4,637 in Rangpur, 824 in Panchagarh, 1,518 in Nilphamari, 1,040 in Lalmonirhat, 1,133 in Kurigram, 1,633 in Thakurgaon, 5,336 in Dinajpur and 1,695 in Gaibandha,” he said.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,24,207 collected samples were tested till Monday, and of them, 17,816 were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.34 percent. Meanwhile, the total number of healed patients reached 16,438 with recovery of 27 more infected patients in the division on Monday at the average recovery rate of 92.27 percent.

Among the 16,438 recovered patients, 4,194 of Rangpur, 788 of Panchagarh, 1,448 of Nilphamari, 993 of Lalmonirhat, 1,019 of Kurigram, 1,511 of Thakurgaon, 4,905 of Dinajpur and 1,580 of Gaibandha districts in the division.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities remained steady at 345 while no more death was reported from anywhere in the division during the period.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatalities now stands at 80 in Rangpur, 123 in Dinajpur, 36 in Thakurgaon, 34 in Nilphamari, 18 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat. The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.94 percent in the division.

“Among the total 17,816 infected patients, 78 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 21 critical patients at ICU beds, after recovery of 16,438 patients and 345 deaths while 982 remaining in home isolation across the division,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine rose to 5,96,952, including 3,58,041 male and 2,38,911 female, with inoculation of only 18 more people with the first dose of the jab on Monday in the division.

“At the same time, the number of second dose recipients rose to 2,20,920, including 1,45,056 male and 75,864 female, with vaccination of 11,077 more people on Monday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu put maximum emphasis on abiding by the health directives to contain the rising infection rate.