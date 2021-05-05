COVID-19 cases cross 18,100 in Rangpur division

The coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has crossed the 18,100 mark in Rangpur division where the infection rate and casualty rate continued rising amid a declining recovery rate in recent weeks.

Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 18,111 as 50 more patients were reported after testing 376 samples at the infection rate of 13.30 percent on Tuesday in the division.

“The daily infection rate crossed the 10 percent mark on March 24 last first time after remaining below the five percent mark for over a month previously,” said Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break up of 18,111 patients stands at 4,724 in Rangpur, 829 in Panchagarh, 1,532 in Nilphamari, 1,046 in Lalmonirhat, 1,160 in Kurigram, 1,648 in Thakurgaon, 5,454 in Dinajpur and 1,718 in Gaibandha of the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,26,600 collected samples were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 18,111 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.31 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of healed COVID-19 patients reached 16,852 with recovery of 64 more infected patients on Tuesday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 93.05 percent.

The 16,852 recovered patients include 4,322 of Rangpur, 801 of Panchagarh, 1,467 of Nilphamari, 1,011 of Lalmonirhat, 1,019 of Kurigram, 1,525 of Thakurgaon, 5,085 of Dinajpur and 1,622 of Gaibandha districts in the division.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities remained steady at 355 with no deaths reported from anywhere in the division on Tuesday.

A total of 35 infected patients died from April 10 to May 4 last, the highest number in 25 days since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division.

The district-wise break up of the 355 fatalities stands at 82 in Rangpur, 128 in Dinajpur, 38 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 18 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.96 percent in the division.

“Earlier, the monthly casualties were eleven between March 11 and April 11, only three between February 11 and February 11 and six between January 11 and February 11 last in the division,” Dr Ali said.

Among the total 18,111 infected patients, 75 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 22 critical patients at ICU beds, after recovery of 16,852 patients and 355 deaths while 862 remaining in home isolation across the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 2,76,681 got the second dose of the jab till Tuesday last in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu put maximum importance on abiding by the health directives to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate.