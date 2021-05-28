Covid-19 cases cross 18,800 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has crossed the 18,800-mark in Rangpur division where the infection rate continues rising and mostly remained above the 10 mark in recent weeks.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 18,820 as 45 more patients were reported after testing 288 samples at the infection rate of 15.63 percent on Thursday in the division.

“The daily infection rate crossed the 10 percent mark on March 24 last for the first time since December 26 last during this second wave of the Covid-19 in the division,” Focal Person of Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui said.

However, the daily infection rate dropped to 9.05 percent for a day below the 10 percent mark on May 26 last in the division.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 13.91 percent on May 25, 13.26 percent on May 24, 15.38 percent on May 23, 13.52 percent on May 22 and 11.44 percent on May 21 last in the division.

“The district-wise break up of 18,820 patients currently stands at 4,942 in Rangpur, 838 in Panchagarh, 1,573 in Nilphamari, 1,076 in Lalmonirhat, 1,213 in Kurigram, 1,669 in Thakurgaon, 5,750 in Dinajpur and 1,759 in Gaibandha of the division,” he said.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,32,192 collected samples were tested till Thursday, and of them, 18,820 were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.24 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 17,764 with recovery of 49 more infected patients on Thursday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 94.39 percent.

The 17,764 recovered patients include 4,611 of Rangpur, 812 of Panchagarh, 1,515 of Nilphamari, 1,040 of Lalmonirhat, 1,097 of Kurigram, 1,565 of Thakurgaon, 5,423 of Dinajpur and 1,701 of Gaibandha districts in the division.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of Covid-19 related deaths rose to 386 as two more deaths were reported from Rangpur and Lalmonirhat in the division on Thursday.

The district-wise break up of the 386 fatalities stands at 94 in Rangpur, 140 in Dinajpur, 40 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 21 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 22 in Gaibandha and 14 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate presently stands at 2.05 percent in the division.

Among the 18,820 patients, 77 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 17 at general beds, four critical patients at ICU beds and five at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 17,764 patients and 386 deaths while 626 remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 3,81,303 got the second dose of the jab till Thursday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu stressed on abiding by the health directives by everyone to contain spread of the Covid-19 infection.