Covid-19 cases cross 19,000 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has crossed the 19,000 mark in Rangpur division where the infection rate continues rising and mostly remains around 15 percent in recent weeks.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 19,007 as 57 more patients were reported after testing 379 samples at the infection rate of 15.04 percent on Monday in the division.

“The daily infection rate crossed the 10 percent mark on March 24 last in the division for the first time since December 26 last,” Focal Person of Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui said.

However, the daily infection rate dropped to 9.05 percent for a day below the 10 percent mark on May 26 last in the division.

Earlier, daily infection rates were 18.38 percent on May 31, 16.67 percent on May 30, 16.67 percent on May 29, 12.77 percent on May 28, 15.63 percent on May 27 and 13.91 percent on May 25 last in the division.

“The district-wise break up of 19,007 patients currently stands at 4,996 in Rangpur, 841 in Panchagarh, 1,582 in Nilphamari, 1,086 in Lalmonirhat, 1,221 in Kurigram, 1,687 in Thakurgaon, 5,828 in Dinajpur and 1,766 in Gaibandha,” he said.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,33,372 collected samples were tested till Monday, and of them, 19,007 were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.25 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of healed patients reached 17,844 with recovery of 24 more infected patients on Monday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 93.88 percent.

A,ong the total recovered patients, 4,622 of Rangpur, 813 of Panchagarh, 1,521 of Nilphamari, 1,045 of Lalmonirhat, 1,105 of Kurigram, 1,570 of Thakurgaon, 5,467 of Dinajpur and 1,701 of Gaibandha districts.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali today told BSS that the number of Covid-19 related deaths remained steady at 392 as no more deaths were reported from anywhere in the division on Monday.

The district-wise break-up of the 392 fatalities stands at 96 in Rangpur, 143 in Dinajpur, 40 in Thakurgaon, 36 in Nilphamari, 21 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 22 in Gaibandha and 14 in Lalmonirhat.

The average casualty rate presently stands at 2.06 percent in the division.

Among the 19,007 patients, 79 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 22 at general beds, four critical patients at ICU beds and five at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 17,844 patients and 392 deaths while 725 remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last in the division, and among them, 3,85,198 got the second dose of the jab till Monday,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu put maximum importance on abiding by the health directives by everyone to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.