Covid-19 cases cross 55,200 in Rangpur division

The number of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 55,200 mark in Rangpur division where the pandemic situation continues improving during the last two months.

“The number of Covid-19 cases reached 55,202 with diagnosis of eight new

patients after testing 243 samples at the positivity rate of 3.29 percent on

Saturday,” Rangpur Divisional Deputy Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul

Islam told BSS today.

The district-wise break up of total 55,202 patients include 12,440 of

Rangpur, 3,799 Panchagarh, 4,434 of Nilphamari, 2,737 of Lalmonirhat, 4,635

of Kurigram, 7,589 of Thakurgaon, 14,714 of Dinajpur and 4,854 of Gaibandha

in the division.

“Meanwhile, no more Covid-19 infected patient died during the last 24

hours ending at 8 am today for the fourth consecutive day in Rangpur division

where the total number of casualties remained steady at 1,238,” he said.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 2.24 percent in the

division.

The district-wise break up of the 1,236 fatalities stands at 293 in

Rangpur, 80 in Panchagarh, 88 in Nilphamari, 68 each in Lalmonirhat and

Kurigram, 252 in Thakurgaon, 326 in Dinajpur and 63 in Gaibandha districts of

the division.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 2,88,702

collected samples were tested till Saturday, and of them, 55,202 were found

Covid-19 positive with an average positivity rate of 19.12 percent in the

division,” Dr Zakirul added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Motaharul Islam told BSS that the

number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 52,741 with recovery of 26 more

patients on Saturday raising the average recovery rate to 95.54 percent in

the division.

The 52,741 recovered patients include 11,213 of Rangpur, 3,654

Panchagarh, 4,341 Nilphamari, 2,625 in Lalmonirhat, 4,527 in Kurigram, 6,252

Thakurgaon, 14,343 of Dinajpur and 4,786 of Gaibandha districts in the

division.

Among the 55,202 patients, 45 are undergoing treatments at isolation

units, including 10 critical patients at ICU beds and seven at High

Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 52,741 patients and 1,238 deaths

while 1,178 are remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19

vaccine rose to 43,31,267, and among them, 18,85,325 got the second dose of

the jab till Saturday in the division,” Dr Islam added.

Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention

Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM

Nurunnobi Lyzu said the Covid-19 situation is improving pleasingly in Rangpur

division.

“However, everyone should remain careful and properly abide by the

health directives to contain further spread of the deadly virus in the

division,” he suggested.