Covid-19 cases hit 35,857 with 382 afresh in Rajshahi

A total of 382 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 afresh in all eight districts of the division on Monday, climbing the number of infections to 35,857.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day’s figure of 300, said the health department sources.

“Among the infected people, 31,535 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 65 new recoveries found during that time,” said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, adding that a total of 3,909 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 8,476 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 7,205 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 254 more people have been sent home and institutional quarantined afresh while 147 others were released during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 564, including 315 in Bogura and 86 in Rajshahi with 54 in its city while six more fatalities reported afresh today, Dr Ahsan Talukder added.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 198 were detected in Rajshahi, including 144 in its city, followed by 67 in Naogaon, 29 in Joypurhat, 21 in Chapainawabganj, 20 in Sirajganj, 18 in Pabna, 17 in Natore and 12 in Bogura districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 9,045 in Rajshahi, including 7,337 in its city, 1,870 in Chapainawabganj, 2,299 in Naogaon, 1,764 in Natore, 1,769 in Joypurhat, 12,291 in Bogura, 3,690 in Sirajganj and 3,129 in Pabna.

A total of 73,193 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 71,362 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,06,458 people received second doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 147 people including 70 females took the second dose jabs in three districts of the division on Monday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder told BSS here today.

He said 97 including 49 females in Chapainawabganj, 20 people including nine females in Bogura and 30 including 12 females in Joypurhat received the vaccines on the day.