COVID-19 cases reach 15,193 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 15,193 today in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate marked a falling trend now after showing a rising trend in recent weeks.

Health officials said 23 new patients were reported after testing of 334 samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in the division at the daily infection rate of 9.83 percent on Tuesday raising the total number of positive cases to 15,193.

Earlier, the daily infection rates were 11.37 percent on Monday, 13.30 percent on Sunday, 17.76 percent on Saturday, 16.26 percent on Friday, 14.81 percent on Thursday and 11.97 percent on Wednesday last in the division.

The district-wise break up of the 15,193 patients stands at 3,888 in Rangpur, 761 in Panchagarh, 1,298 in Nilphamari, 953 in Lalmonirhat, 990 in Kurigram, 1,466 in Thakurgaon, 4,414 in Dinajpur and 1,423 in Gaibandha districts.

Since the beginning, a total of 93,648 collected samples were tested till Tuesday night, and of them, 15,193 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of about 16.22 percent in the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of healed patients rose to 13,950 as 65 more people cured on Tuesday at the average recovery rate of 91.82 percent,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS.

The average recovery rate of 91.82 percent is currently about 5.66 times higher than the average infection rate of 16.22 percent in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.

The 13,950 recovered patients include 3,345 of Rangpur, 726 of Panchagarh, 1,241 of Nilphamari, 921 of Lalmonirhat, 928 of Kurigram, 1,321 of Thakurgaon, 4,111 of Dinajpur and 1,357 of Gaibandha districts.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities climbed to 285 in the division with one more death each from Rangpur reported on Tuesday.

“The district-wise break up of the 285 fatalities stands at 67 in Rangpur, 100 in Dinajpur, 30 in Thakurgaon, 27 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 15 in Gaibandha, 20 in Panchagarh and 11 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division,” he said.

The average casualty rate currently stands at over 1.87 percent in the division, he said.

Among the total 15,193 COVID-19 infected patients, 49 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 13,950 patients and 285 deaths while 909 remaining in home isolations across the division.

“Since the beginning, a total of 92,469 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 87,691 released and 4,478 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines,” Dr. Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the COVID-19 spread started showing a declining trend in recent days in Rangpur division.

“The common people should sincerely wear masks while remaining outside and abide by the health directives to remain safe and prevent community transmission of the deadly virus,” Dr. Lyzu added.