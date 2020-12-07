COVID-19 cases reach 23,177 in Rajshahi division, 21,058 cured

With detection of 40 more positive cases in the division in the last 24 hours till this morning, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now reached 23,177, said an official report.

Of the infected patients, 21,058 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 39 new recoveries found in the last 24 hours as the number of deaths from the disease stands at 349 including 213 in Bogura and 53 in Rajshahi with no more fatalities reported.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 20 were detected in Pabna, followed by 10 in Bogura, six in Rajshahi including four in its city, three in Joypurhat and one in Natore, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of Health.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 5,610 in Rajshahi including 4,178 in its city, 808 in Chapainawabganj, 1,456 in Naogaon, 1,150 in Natore, 1,221 in Joypurhat, 9,052 in Bogura, 2,416 in Sirajganj and 1,464 in Pabna.

A number of 2,707 identified patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning as 5,892 other suspected patients remained in isolation units and 5,221 have, by now, been released.

Following detection of the new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown as per the health safety guidelines.

Dr Habibul Talukder said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, a total of 58 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 53 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 63,088 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 61,218 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.