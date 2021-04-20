Covid-19 cases reach 30,218 with 202 afresh in Rajshahi division

A total of 202 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday evening, climbing the number of infections to 30,218.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant upward compared to the previous day’s figure of 156, said the health department sources. Among the infected patients, 26,122 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 157 new recoveries found during the time, sources said.

A total of 3,426 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here. Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,420 were kept in isolation units of hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,342 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 157 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 118 others were released in the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 442 including 278 in Bogura and 60 in Rajshahi with two more fatalities reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 73 were detected in Bogura, followed by 39 in Pabna, 36 in Sirajganj, 30 in Rajshahi city, 10 in Naogaon, nine in Joypurhat and five in Natore districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,577 in Rajshahi including 6,012 in its city, 900 in Chapainawabganj, 1,887 in Naogaon, 1,459 in Natore, 1,546 in Joypurhat, 11,491 in Bogura, 3,193 in Sirajganj and 2,165 in Pabna.

A total of 69,538 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 67,260 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.