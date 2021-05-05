Covid-19 cases reach 32,060 with 102 new in Rajshahi

A total of 102 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday, climbing the number of infections to 32,060.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant surging trend compared to the previous day’s figure of 89, said the health department sources.

Among the infected patients, 28,413 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 160 new recoveries found during the time, sources said.

A total of 3,626 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,855 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,619 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 53 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 128 others were released during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 490 including 297 in Bogura and 70 in Rajshahi while seven more fatalities reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 40 were detected in Chapainawabganj, followed by 15 in Rajshahi including 14 in its city and Bogura each, 12 in Sirajganj, eight in Pabna, six in Natore, four in Naogaon and two in Joypurhat districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 cases now stands at 7,864 in Rajshahi including 6,285 in its city, 1,003 in Chapainawabganj, 2,024 in Naogaon, 1,543 in Natore, 1,588 in Joypurhat, 11,902 in Bogura, 3,426 in Sirajganj and 2,710 in Pabna.

A total of 70,804 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 68,923 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.