Covid-19 cases reach 32,417 with 58 new in Rajshahi

A total of 58 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in seven districts of the division during the last 24 hours till Friday, climbing the number of infections to 32,417.

The daily new infection figure shows a significant declining trend compared to the previous day’s figure of 87, said the health department sources.

Among the infected patients, 28,940 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 89 new recoveries found during that time, sources said. A total of 3,663 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,957 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,711 have by now been released.

On the other hand, nine more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 34 others were released during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 496 including 298 in Bogura and 74 in Rajshahi while no fatality reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 19 were detected in Sirajganj, followed by 18 in Pabna, nine in Rajshahi city, seven in Natore, three in Naogaon and one each in Chapainawabganj and Bogura districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 cases now stands at 7,918 in Rajshahi including 6,338 in its city, 1,032 in Chapainawabganj, 2,060 in Naogaon, 1,569 in Natore, 1,597 in Joypurhat, 11,958 in Bogura, 3,470 in Sirajganj and 2,813 in Pabna.

A total of 71,067 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). Of them, 69,403 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

On the other hand, a total of 3,38,002 people received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8. Of them, 9,852 people including 3,720 female took the second dose on Thursday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder told BSS here today.

He said 819 including 336 female received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 1,178 people including 387 female in Rajshahi district, 703 including 241 female in Chapainawabganj, 806 including 289 female in Natore and 2,265 people including 934 female in Naogaon have got the vaccines.

Apart from this, a total of 1,294 persons including 503 female got vaccines in Pabna, 1,365 including 543 female in Sirajganj, 912 including 317 female in Bogra and 510 including 170 female in Joypurhat received the vaccines on Thursday, he added.