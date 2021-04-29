Covid-19 death toll reaches 346 in Rangpur division

The death toll from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection reached 346 with one more death reported from Nilphamari district on Wednesday in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the casualty rate is showing a little declining trend with only one death reported during the last three days since April 25 last amid a declining COVID-19 infection rate in the division.

Twenty-five infected patients died from April 10 to April 25 last, the highest number of casualties in a fortnight since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division, while only one died on April 28 during the next three subsequent days.

“If the declining infection rate amid a declining casualty rate continued onward, the overall COVID-19 situation might start improving in the division,” said Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break up of the 346 fatalities stands at 80 in Rangpur, 123 in Dinajpur, 36 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 18 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.93 percent in the division.

“Earlier, the monthly casualties were 11 between March 11 and April 11, three between February 11 and February 11 and six between January 11 and February 11 last in the division,” Dr Siddiqui added.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of COVID-19 cases reached 17,899 as 39 more patients were reported after testing 379 samples at the infection rate of 10.29 percent on Wednesday in the division.

A total of 1,24,986 collected samples of all eight districts in the division were tested till Wednesday, and of them, 17,899 people were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.32 percent.

“The district-wise break up of 17,899 patients stands at 4,663 in Rangpur, 824 in Panchagarh, 1,521 in Nilphamari, 1,041 in Lalmonirhat, 1,139 in Kurigram, 1,639 in Thakurgaon, 5,369 in Dinajpur and 1,703 in Gaibandha of the division,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 16,515 with the healing of 44 more people on Wednesday at the average recovery rate of 92.30 percent in the division.

“The 16,515 recovered patients include 4,229 of Rangpur, 780 of Panchagarh, 1,450 of Nilphamari, 995 of Lalmonirhat, 1,019 of Kurigram, 1,519 of Thakurgaon, 4,943 of Dinajpur and 1,580 of Gaibandha districts,” Dr Ali said.

Among the total 17,899 infected patients, 79 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 22 critically sick patients at ICU beds, after recovery of 16,515 patients and 346 deaths while 989 remaining in home isolations across the division.

“Meanwhile, a total of 5,96,952 citizens got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till April 26 last, and among them, 2,41,521 got the second dose till Wednesday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu urged people to abide by the health directives for containing the infection rate