Covid-19 related deaths cross 500 in Rangpur division

The number of Covid-19 related deaths crossed the 500 mark as eight more fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today from four districts in Rangpur division. Health officials said the eight deaths were reported from Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur raising the number of fatalitiesa to 503 in the division.

“From June 1 to June 27 last, 108 patients died, the highest number of death in 27 days, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division,” Focal Person of the Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The district-wise break up of the 503 fatalities stands at 111 in Rangpur, 181 in Dinajpur, 77 in Thakurgaon, 38 in Nilphamari, 27 in Kurigram, 22 in Panchagarh, 23 in Gaibandha and 24 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

“The average casualty rate currently stands at 2.01 percent in the division amid a hastily rising of positivity rate and declining recovery rate in recent weeks,” Dr Siddiqui said.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 cases speedily climbed to 25,040 as 520 more patients were reported after testing 1,232 samples with the positivity rate of 42.21 percent on Sunday in the division.

Earlier, the daily positivity rates were 7.03 percent on Saturday, 27.01 percent on Friday, 41.74 percent on Thursday, 37.85 percent on Wednesday, 35.95 percent on Tuesday and 34.58 on Monday last in the division.

“The district-wise break up of total 25,040 patients stands at 5,812 in Rangpur, 1,015 in Panchagarh, 1,798 in Nilphamari, 1,401 in Lalmonirhat, 1,697 in Kurigram, 3, 084 in Thakurgaon, 8,188 in Dinajpur and 2,045 in Gaibandha,” he said.

Talking to BSS, Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said a total of 1,52,273 collected samples were tested till Sunday, and of them, 25,040 were found Covid-19 positive with an average positivity rate of 16.44 percent in the division.

Meanwhile, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 19,491 with recovery of 99 more patients on Sunday in the division with the average recovery rate of 77.84 percent.

“The average recovery rate of Covid-19 infected patients was 97.55 percent three and a half months ago on March 9 last in the division where it sharply dropped by 19.71 percent to 77.84 percent on Sunday,” Dr Islam said.

The 19,491 recovered patients included 5,001 of Rangpur, 827 of Panchagarh, 1,627 of Nilphamari, 1,130 of Lalmonirhat, 1,258 of Kurigram, 1,748 of Thakurgaon, 6,116 of Dinajpur and 1,784 of Gaibandha districts in the division.

Among the 25,040 infected patients, 310 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 23 critical patients at ICU beds and 11 at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 19,491 patients and 503 deaths while 4,966 are remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine rose to 6,01,338 and among them, 3,88,620 got the second dose of the jab till Sunday in the division,” Dr Islam added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu put maximum importance on strictly abiding by the health directives by all amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.