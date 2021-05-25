Covid-19 related deaths increasing in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths alongside the daily infection rate of the deadly virus is increasing across Rangpur division in recent days.

Health officials said three more Covid-19 infected patients died in Rangpur alone during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today raising the total number of fatalities to 382 in the division.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62 infected patients died from April 10 to May 23, the highest number of deaths in the last 44 days, in the division,” said Focal Person of the COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break up of the 382 fatalities stands at 92 in Rangpur, 141 in Dinajpur, 39 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 21 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate presently stands at 2.04 percent, which is also the highest average fatality rate since the beginning of pandemic in the division.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Ahad Ali said the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 18,688 as 50 more patients were reported after testing 377 samples at the infection rate of 13.26 percent on Monday in the division.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,31,147 collected samples of all eight districts in the division were tested till Monday, and of them, 18,688 people were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.25 percent.

“The district-wise break up of 18,688 patients currently stands at 4,909 in Rangpur, 838 in Panchagarh, 1,567 in Nilphamari, 1,069 in Lalmonirhat, 1,201 in Kurigram, 1,659 in Thakurgaon, 5,697 in Dinajpur and 1,748 in Gaibandha of the division,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 17,624 with the healing of 22 more infected people during the last 24 hours at the average recovery rate of 94.31 percent in the division.

“The 17,624 recovered patients include 4,583 of Rangpur, 810 Panchagarh, 1,512 of Nilphamari, 1,026 of Lalmonirhat, 1,037 of Kurigram, 1,561 of Thakurgaon, 5,394 of Dinajpur and 1,701 of Gaibandha districts,” Dr Ali said.

Among the 18,688 infected patients, 63 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 18 at ICU beds and five at High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, after recovery of 17,624 people and 382 deaths while 641 are remaining in home isolation.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 3,72,712 got the second dose of the jab till Monday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said the Covid-19 infection rate and related deaths are increasing in the division in recent days.

He especially called upon common people to strictly abide by the health directives and hygiene rules and wear masks while remaining outside as the Covid-19 infection rate is rising again in the division.