COVID-19 situation: 17,571 infected in Rangpur division

A total of 17,571 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rangpur division where the infection rate is rapidly rising during the last more than one month. Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases hastily rose to 17,571 as 65 more patients were reported after testing 378 samples at the infection rate of 17.20 percent on Wednesday in the division.

“The coronavirus infection rate continues rising fast amid a declining recovery rate and a rising casualty rate during the period,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1,22,509 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Wednesday, and of them, 17,571 people were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.34 percent. The district-wise break up of total 17,571 patients stands at 4,553 in Rangpur, 824 in Panchagarh, 1,502 in Nilphamari, 1,032 in Lalmonirhat, 1,117 in Kurigram, 1,618 in Thakurgaon, 5,257 in Dinajpur and 1,668 in Gaibandha of the division.

Meanwhile, the number of total recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 16,233 with the healing of 107 more infected people on Wednesday in the division.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 92.39 percent in the division where the same rate was above 97 percent about a month ago. “The 16,233 recovered patients include 4,137 of Rangpur, 784 of Panchagarh, 1,424 of Nilphamari, 978 of Lalmonirhat, 1,019 of Kurigram, 1,502 of Thakurgaon, 4,836 of Dinajpur and 1,553 of Gaibandha districts in the division,” Dr Siddiqui added.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities rose to 336 with two more deaths reported from Thakurgaon and Dinajpur in the division on Wednesday.

The district-wise break up of the 336 fatalities stands at 77 in Rangpur, 120 in Dinajpur, 36 in Thakurgaon, 33 in Nilphamari, 17 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 12 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division. “The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.91 percent in the division,” he said.

Among the total 17,571 COVID-19 patients, 87 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 19 at ICU beds, after recovery of 16,233 patients and 336 deaths while 949 remaining in home isolations across the division. Meanwhile, a total of 5,92,258, including 3,55.354 male and 2,36,904 female, got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines till Wednesday in the division.

Of them, 1,68,133 citizens, including 1,12,602 male and 55,531 female, who got the first dose of the vaccines at least two months ago, were inoculated with the second dose of the jabs till Wednesday in the division.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu urged people to strictly abide by the health directives for containing the hastily rising infection rate