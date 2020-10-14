Home / Sports / Details

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

13 October 2020, 9:12:32

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal’s Nations League game against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to Portuguese Football Federation; Rest of Portugal squad tested negative on Tuesday and are available for Wednesday’s game in Lisbon.

The Juventus forward is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF).

The remaining squad all returned negative results after being tested on Tuesday and are available for the Group A3 match in Lisbon.

Source: skysports

