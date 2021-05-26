Home / National / Details

Cyclone Yaas kills farmer in Bhola

26 May 2021, 2:53:48

A farmer died when a tree fell on him at Kalma Union under Lalmohan upazila of the district in a storm due to cyclone Yaas on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Abu Taher, 48, son of Gafur Ali, resident of Char Sokina village in Kamla Union under Lalmohan upazila of the district.

The incident took place in the area when a tree branch next to the house broke in the storm and fell on his body at around 9pm last night. He was seriously injured, said Maksudur Rahman Murad officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station.

Later, locals rescued him and admitted to the Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 12:30am at the hospital, OC of Lalmohan Police Station told BSS.

