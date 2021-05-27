Cyclonic storm Yaas weakens into deep depression

The cyclonic storm “Yaas” over North Odisha and adjoining areas moved North-Northwestwards further, weakened into a deep depression over North Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand at 6am today.

It is likely to move North-Northwestwards further and weaken gradually, steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay and coastal areas of Bangladesh. Sea will remain rough.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three.

Under the influence of steep pressure gradient, the district f of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chanpur and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed upto 50-60 kph in gusts or squalls.

Under the influence of steep pressure gradient and the full moon-phase, the low lying areas of the districts are likely to be inundated by 2-4 feet height above normal astronomical tide. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Meanwhile, Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Western part of the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.0 degree Celsius at Srimangal and minimum temperature today was recorded 23.9 degree Celsius at Sandwip. Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 45millimeters (mm) at Mongla.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06-40 pm and Tomorrow’s sunrise at 05-12 am.