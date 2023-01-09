Dateline London January 9, 1972: British policeman & Bangabandhu

Bangabandhu’s unscheduled arrival in London from Pakistan surprised British authorities, yet they extended him the official honour as newborn Bangladesh’s founder, but an anonymous British police officer’s “unofficial” gesture at the Heathrow airport reflected the global community’s tributes and concerns for him.

Bangabandhu reached London a day after his release from Pakistani captivity on January 9, 1972 while he was accompanied by one of his top aides in pre-independence period Dr Kamal Hossain, who too languished in confinement at a separate prison facility in Pakistan.

Talking to BSS, Hossain said British officials were escorting them towards the Heathrow Airport’s VIP lounge and when they were passing the on duty police officer at its entrance, the man in his smart uniform approached Bangabandhu, breaking the usual protocol.

“I cannot forget his remark . . . suddenly addressing Bangabandhu, with tears in his eyes, he said, ‘Sir . . . we had been praying for you’,” he said.

Pakistani Air Marshal

As the Nation revisits the memory lane coinciding with the 51st anniversary of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day, the testimony of a former senior Pakistani air force officer depicted animatedly how Bangladesh’s founder made his way out of that country after nine months of captivity.

Former Pakistani air chief Air Marshal Zafar A Chaudhry, who was Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman at that time, wrote in his memoirs that he had escorted Bangabandhu from Rawalpindi’s Chaklala airport to London.

He recalled Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who just assumed power as Pakistan President, saw Bangabandhu off at the airport, where, Chaudhry said, a sense of tension still prevailed as he watched from distance Bangladesh founder exchanging his last words with the Pakistani leader.

According to him, the tense situation continued for some more hours even after the PIA flight took off while a sense of unease was visibly gripping Bangabandhu since as the aircraft was yet under the Pakistani authority’s command.

Chaudhry recounted that the situation was apparently eased after the dinner was served when he approached Bangabandhu and introduced him and thereafter he himself kept on talking, emotionally describing the Bengalis love for him.

The then PIA chief recalled that the breakfast was served early in the morning and subsequently a steward brought gifts for the “esteemed guest” — two pipes and a prayer mate on behalf of PIA – when Bangabandhu stood up and shook hands with him accepting the gifts.

Chaudhry recalled that Bangabandhu then asked him to seek the presence of British foreign office representatives at the Heathrow airport to receive him and in line with the request he sent a message to the airport authorities.

“At about 6 am we landed in London and placed the plane a little away from the main terminal, as some officials boarded the aircraft,” wrote Chaudhry, who breathed his last in December, 2019.

“I told Sheikh Mujib these people are protocol officials of VIPs and they will escort you to the VIP Lounge where British foreign office officials are waiting for you,” the air marshal recalled.

He said as he proceeded to the VIP lounge, Bangabandhu asked him if he could ask him for another help to call some of his friends in London, who were mostly Bengali restaurant owners but in that early hours the outlets were still closed and so none responded to the phones.

But, he recalled that eventually one of Bangabandhu’s family friends Mahmud Harun received the phone when “I silently moved away so I can’t hear their conversation”.

“Sheikh Mujib (then) told me, air marshal, thank you very much for what you have done for me, now I will meet my men who came from Bangladesh mission as I am their leader – the people’s man,” Chaudhry wrote.

Pak High Commissioner

Kamal Hossain said Pakistan’s the then high commissioner to Britain Nasim Ahmed was present at the VIP lounge who told Bangabandhu that he was there to welcome him.

“‘Sir, I am here to welcome you. Please let me know what I can do for you” . . . Bangabandhu replied, ‘you have done enough, thank you very much’,” Hossain recalled what Bangabandhu said in reply.

Sutherland

Hossain, who later served as Bangabandhu cabinet’s law minister and subsequently the foreign minister, said minutes after reaching the Heathrow airport, a senior British foreign office representative, Sir Yan Sutherland, reached there and conveyed his government’s warm welcome to the Bangladesh founder.

According to Hossain the British government arranged Bangladesh leader’s accommodation at Claridge’s Hotel, where foreign heads of states were normally accommodated.

He said Bangabandhu thanked them for the arrangement but asked if a relatively modest hotel could be arranged for his brief stay so the ordinary Bengalis living in Britain could meet him.

“Sir, this is the only thing I cannot arrange, because HEADS of STATES security could only be provided at Claridge’s Hotel. But we will see that any number of people who want to see you can do so, subject to the security measures,” Hossain recalled Sutherland as saying.

In its January 17, 1972 issue Newsweek wrote “Amidst tight secrecy, the Pakistani President escorted Mujib to Rawalpindi Airport in the middle of the night and put him abroad a chartered plane”.

“…Mujib’s plane arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport, and the world got its first look at the 51-year-old Bengali leader since he was thrown in jail last spring by Pakistan’s former President Mohammed Yahya Khan,” read the Newsweek article.

It titled: “Mujib Flies to Freedom”.