Death incidents at border areas will be reduced significantly: BSF DG

Border Security Force (BSF, India at

Director Generals level conference today assured Border Guard

Bangladesh (BGB) that death incidents at the border areas will be

reduced significantly in future, according to a joint release received

here.

Director General (DG) of BSF Shri Rakesh Asthana made the assurance

at the 51stn BGB and BSF Director Generals (DGs) level conference,

which was begun in Guwahati, India from December 22. The conference

will be continued till tomorrow (December 26), it said.

Reiterating the need for joint efforts to uphold human rights and

curb violence on the border, both the sides agreed to conduct joint

patrols at night in vulnerable areas of the border as an effective

initiative to bring down border killings to zero, the release said.

Moreover, both the sides agreed to take extra precautionary measures

along the border by increasing Coordinated Patrols including

intensifying public awareness program, undertaking appropriate

socio-economic developmental program in vulnerable areas and real time

information sharing, it added.

DG BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam expressed his grave concern

over the killing/injuring/beating of unarmed Bangladeshi Nationals by

BSF/Indian Nationals/miscreants in the bordering areas.

He stated that people of Bangladesh always appreciate the existing

excellent relationship between the two border guard forces and

expected that BGB and BSF will take necessary measures to bring down

the death cases to zero.

Shafeenul Islam further urged to uphold the human rights and make

all out efforts to apprehend the criminals and bring them under the

instead of killing them.

The BGB delegation comprised of 11 members including members from

Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign

Affairs led by DG BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam attended the

51st Border Co-ordination Conference between BGB and BSF held in

Guwahati, India from 22nd to 26th December 2020.

The BSF delegation led by DG BSF Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS comprising

12 members including members from Ministry of Home Affairs and

Ministry of External Affairs.

The BSF chief welcomed Bangladesh delegation and expressed

satisfaction over the excellent cooperation and friendly relations

between the two border guarding forces and hoped that the cooperation

will continue to grow in future.

Besides, DG BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam thanked the DG BSF

for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the Bangladesh

delegation.

Expressing satisfaction over the coordinated efforts of BGB and BSF

in maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, he underscored

the need for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management

Plan (CBMP).

The summary was taken after discussions on the agenda points during

the conference.

Highlighting the importance of CBMP in curbing the menace of

trans-border crimes, DG BGB expressed his concern over the smuggling

of various types of drugs and narcotics specially yaba, fire arms,

contraband items, smuggling of cattle/FCN/Gold etc and sought

cooperation of BSF to prevent these menace. DG BSF expressed that

illicit drug trafficking and the consequent drug addiction amongst the

youth population on both the sides is a real danger that needs to be

tackled effectively.

According to the conference both the sides agreed to pursue and

share real time information, interrogation reports of traffickers and

need based joint operations which will be beneficial for both the

border guarding forces.

The DG BGB expressed his concern that Indian Nationals and BSF

personnel are often entering inside Bangladesh violating the existing

norms/rules which may entail misunderstanding and unpleasant situation

between the two friendly border guarding forces.

He sought cooperation of BSF to uphold the existing friendly

relationship of both the border guarding forces.

Both the sides agreed to continue to sensitize the border populace

to refrain from illegal crossing/violations and at the same time

assured maintenance of the sanctity of the border by the members of

both forces.

Recalling the bilateral joint statement on 17th December, 2020

between both the countries where Prime Minister of India assured to

consider the request for 1.3 km Innocent Passage through river route

along River Padma near Rajshahi District.

The DG BGB requested his counterpart to pursue the matter with the

highest priority, while the BSF chief assured to pursue it with

concerned authority.

Shafeenul Islam voiced his concern over the presence of few

Bangladeshi Armed Miscreants camps of Regional Parties of Chattogram

Hill Tracts in Mizoram State of India and requested for destruction of

those camps following the ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ of the Government of

India.

The DG BSF assured to take appropriate action against those camps,

if it was found.

Both the sides appreciated the efforts made to improve mutual

relations through various agreed upon Confidence Building Measures

(CBMs). Both the sides mutually agreed not to undertake any

development work within 150 yards of IB without prior information.

Both the sides also agreed to expedite concurrence of all pending

development works within 150 yards of IB.

Both DGs expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the

conference. Both the delegation leaders reiterated their commitments

to work jointly for maintaining peace and tranquility at the border.

Both the sides agreed to hold the next DG level conference at Dhaka,

Bangladesh preferably within 2nd week of April 2021.