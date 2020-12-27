Death incidents at border areas will be reduced significantly: BSF DG
Border Security Force (BSF, India at
Director Generals level conference today assured Border Guard
Bangladesh (BGB) that death incidents at the border areas will be
reduced significantly in future, according to a joint release received
here.
Director General (DG) of BSF Shri Rakesh Asthana made the assurance
at the 51stn BGB and BSF Director Generals (DGs) level conference,
which was begun in Guwahati, India from December 22. The conference
will be continued till tomorrow (December 26), it said.
Reiterating the need for joint efforts to uphold human rights and
curb violence on the border, both the sides agreed to conduct joint
patrols at night in vulnerable areas of the border as an effective
initiative to bring down border killings to zero, the release said.
Moreover, both the sides agreed to take extra precautionary measures
along the border by increasing Coordinated Patrols including
intensifying public awareness program, undertaking appropriate
socio-economic developmental program in vulnerable areas and real time
information sharing, it added.
DG BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam expressed his grave concern
over the killing/injuring/beating of unarmed Bangladeshi Nationals by
BSF/Indian Nationals/miscreants in the bordering areas.
He stated that people of Bangladesh always appreciate the existing
excellent relationship between the two border guard forces and
expected that BGB and BSF will take necessary measures to bring down
the death cases to zero.
Shafeenul Islam further urged to uphold the human rights and make
all out efforts to apprehend the criminals and bring them under the
instead of killing them.
The BGB delegation comprised of 11 members including members from
Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign
Affairs led by DG BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam attended the
51st Border Co-ordination Conference between BGB and BSF held in
Guwahati, India from 22nd to 26th December 2020.
The BSF delegation led by DG BSF Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS comprising
12 members including members from Ministry of Home Affairs and
Ministry of External Affairs.
The BSF chief welcomed Bangladesh delegation and expressed
satisfaction over the excellent cooperation and friendly relations
between the two border guarding forces and hoped that the cooperation
will continue to grow in future.
Besides, DG BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam thanked the DG BSF
for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the Bangladesh
delegation.
Expressing satisfaction over the coordinated efforts of BGB and BSF
in maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, he underscored
the need for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management
Plan (CBMP).
The summary was taken after discussions on the agenda points during
the conference.
Highlighting the importance of CBMP in curbing the menace of
trans-border crimes, DG BGB expressed his concern over the smuggling
of various types of drugs and narcotics specially yaba, fire arms,
contraband items, smuggling of cattle/FCN/Gold etc and sought
cooperation of BSF to prevent these menace. DG BSF expressed that
illicit drug trafficking and the consequent drug addiction amongst the
youth population on both the sides is a real danger that needs to be
tackled effectively.
According to the conference both the sides agreed to pursue and
share real time information, interrogation reports of traffickers and
need based joint operations which will be beneficial for both the
border guarding forces.
The DG BGB expressed his concern that Indian Nationals and BSF
personnel are often entering inside Bangladesh violating the existing
norms/rules which may entail misunderstanding and unpleasant situation
between the two friendly border guarding forces.
He sought cooperation of BSF to uphold the existing friendly
relationship of both the border guarding forces.
Both the sides agreed to continue to sensitize the border populace
to refrain from illegal crossing/violations and at the same time
assured maintenance of the sanctity of the border by the members of
both forces.
Recalling the bilateral joint statement on 17th December, 2020
between both the countries where Prime Minister of India assured to
consider the request for 1.3 km Innocent Passage through river route
along River Padma near Rajshahi District.
The DG BGB requested his counterpart to pursue the matter with the
highest priority, while the BSF chief assured to pursue it with
concerned authority.
Shafeenul Islam voiced his concern over the presence of few
Bangladeshi Armed Miscreants camps of Regional Parties of Chattogram
Hill Tracts in Mizoram State of India and requested for destruction of
those camps following the ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ of the Government of
India.
The DG BSF assured to take appropriate action against those camps,
if it was found.
Both the sides appreciated the efforts made to improve mutual
relations through various agreed upon Confidence Building Measures
(CBMs). Both the sides mutually agreed not to undertake any
development work within 150 yards of IB without prior information.
Both the sides also agreed to expedite concurrence of all pending
development works within 150 yards of IB.
Both DGs expressed their satisfaction over the outcome of the
conference. Both the delegation leaders reiterated their commitments
to work jointly for maintaining peace and tranquility at the border.
Both the sides agreed to hold the next DG level conference at Dhaka,
Bangladesh preferably within 2nd week of April 2021.
