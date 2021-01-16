Dedicated leaders, activists must be evaluated in AL: Hasan

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the dedicated leaders and activists of Awami League have to be evaluated in the party.

“The dedicated leaders and workers, who endured torture and suffered a lot, but remained in the party with a stone tied to their chest for 21 years when Awami League was not in power, should be evaluated in the party,” he told a view-exchange meeting at AL’s Cox’s Bazar office here in the afternoon.

“The party will be well-organised at the grassroots level if the dedicated leaders and activists are evaluated,” he said.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hasan, also the AL joint general secretary, said Awami League is a party of working people and that is why opportunists have no place in the party.

“Only those who are dedicated to the party will get priority over AL’s candidate nomination in the upcoming local government elections as well as in taking positions in the party,” he said.

The information minister said a section of people is joining the party to use the Awami League as a ‘safe shelter’.

People who are involved in misdeeds and desperate to save their illegal wealth are basically intruders into the party, he said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the whole country, including Cox’s Bazar, with tremendous development.

After about 150 years, the work of railway line expansion continues in the country, Hasan said rail communication will also begin in Cox’s Bazar by June next year.

He urged AL grassroots leaders and workers to present the AL government’s development works, carried out in the last 12 years, before the country’s people.

Chaired by Cox’s Bazar district AL acting president Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL central religious affairs secretary Advocate Sirajul Mustafa, Cox’s Bazar district AL general secretary Mujibur Rahman, Cox’s Bazar District Council chairman Mustaq Ahmed Chowdhury, Ashek Ullah Rafiq, MP, Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, MP, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, MP, and Lt Col (retd) Furkan Ahmed.