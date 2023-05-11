Deep depression intensified into cyclonic storm Mocha

The deep depression over Southeast Bay and adjoining area moved to north-northwestwards and intensified into cyclonic storm Mocha over the same area, said a special weather bulletin today.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a North-Northwesterly direction till tomorrow morning

It is also likely to re-curve gradually and move to North-Northeastwards, the bulletin said.

The Mocha was centered at 6am today about 1295kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 1220Kms South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1265Kms South-Southwest of Mongla port and 1225kms South-Southwest of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone center is about 62Kph, rising to 88 Kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal no one instead hoist distant warning signal no two, the met bulletin said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

The met office, as well, forecasts that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to the met forecast for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Chuadanga and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while minimum temperature today was 20.3 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6:32 pm today and rises at 5:17 am tomorrow in the capital.