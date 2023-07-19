Denmark keen to invest $ 1.3bn in Bangladesh’s offshore wind energy

Denmark today expressed interest to invest US$ 1.3 billion for producing offshore wind energy in Bangladesh as its Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Denmark is keen to invest US$ 1.3 billion in Bangladesh for producing offshore wind energy,” Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the ambassador as telling the Bangladesh premier at the meeting in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

After the meeting, Karim in a media briefing said the prime minister seeks assistances from the friendly countries like Demark for Bangladesh’s development.

In this regard, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has established 100 special economic zones across the country where both foreign and domestic investments are required.

The Bangladesh premier and the Danish envoy, as well, appreciated the 50 years’ development partnership between Bangladesh and Denmark.

During the meeting, the ambassador lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in socioeconomic development of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said that her government has substantially reduced the poverty level in the country.

Referring to the development of women, she said that her government has put emphasis on the development of sports of women.

Regarding the development of democracy in the country, the prime minister said, “We’ve long struggle for democracy in the country.”

The Danish envoy said her country is the sixth largest exporter in the ICT sector globally. In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said that ICT sector of Bangladesh is also growing first.

Petersen said that the two countries can extend cooperation in several fields including human development. “We’ve achieved many things through cooperation,” she added.

The outgoing ambassador said she has spent a good time in Bangladesh living with good friends.

The envoy presented books to the premier marking the 50-year of development partnership.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present.