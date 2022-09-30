Depict BNP’s misrule, country’s current development to foreigners: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the Bangladeshi expatriates to depict the misrule of the BNP government that included corruption, irregularities and attrocities against opponents alongside the country’s current overall development scenario.

“Foreigners should know, they (Bangladeshis) who are now in the hot pursuit to carry out propaganda against the country abroad, what crimes they did in their country,” she said in a view exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates in Washington DC, the USA on Thursday.

PM”s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is marching ahead towards prosperity and getting the developing country’s status due to having democratic process in the country for a long time.

“We have to work together to continue the development spree,” she added.

About election, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, her party has ensured fair environment of polls in the country and people are now able to cast their votes independently.

On the contrary, the BNP had destroyed the electoral process by various means that included making fake voters and snatching away the voting rights of the people through engaging terrorists on the vote day.

The BNP had given nominations to 700 persons against 300 constituencies in the last parliamentary election and people did not vote for them due to the seat business, she said.

Briefly described her government’s measures to create a congenital atmosphere of investment in Bangladesh, she called upon the Bangladeshi expatriates in the USA to make investment in larger volume in their motherland.

She reiterated her commitment that not a single person of Bangladesh would remain homeless and landless.

The Prime Minister is now in Washington DC after attending the 77th session of UNGA and other high level events in New York.

She went to New York on September 19 after staying in London from September 15 to 19 to take part in the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The premier is expected to return home on October 4.