Deposits of common people in banks totally safe: BB
The Bangladesh Bank today said that the deposits of common people in banks are totally safe. The central bank said this today in response to propaganda in various social media stating that the commoners are withdrawing their deposits from the banks.
“This is not correct and is being made out of conspiracy,” according to a press release.
Urging the countrymen to keep their utmost trust and confidence over the country’s banking system, the Bangladesh Bank asserted that the banking system of Bangladesh has been in a very solid condition while there is no crisis of liquidity.
The central bank also mentioned that no bank was closed down in the country since Independence and hopefully no bank will be closed in future also.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: