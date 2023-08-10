Developing countries can follow Bangladesh’s development model: WB

World Bank (WB) Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer today said developing countries can follow Bangladesh’s development model as he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

“Bangladesh made phenomenal transformation in development with specific plans under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s prudent leadership. Other developing countries can follow Bangladesh development model,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted Iyer as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Karim, the prime minister apprised the WB official of her government’s uplift programmes to ensure Bangladesh’s overall development.

Bangladesh witnessed huge development as her government and party (Awami League) do everything after formulating specific plans, Sheikh Hasina said.

“Our main target is to alleviate poverty as we want to ensure better life to every person,” she said.

The WB executive director assured Bangladesh of extending cooperation in its infrastructure development in next phase of advancement.

He said his organisation has already provided USD 700 millions for relocation of Rohingyas.

The prime minister said the Rohingyas will have to return to their homeland Myanmar.

About the climate change, she said Bangladesh has to suffer badly the adverse impact of climate change despite the fact, “We are not carbon emitter”.

Iyer, however, told the premier that the WB will assist Bangladesh in implementing its Delta Plan-2100.

Sheikh Hasina said the WB is lending technical assistance for ecological restoration and ensuring navigability of rivers surrounding Dhaka city with a view to making the city more livable under an umbrella investment programme.

The WB official also appreciated the country’ sanitation system, saying “Bangladesh’s sanitation system is remarkable.”

He also highly praised the private sector’s role in the development describing it as thriving.

The prime minister said her government has given every required support to flourish private sector.

“We have opened everything to private sector,” she said.

Alternative Executive Director of the WB Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, were present, among others, at the meeting.