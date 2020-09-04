Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls on Sept 17: EC

The by-elections to Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 will be held on September 17 as the Election Commission (EC) announced the polls schedule today.

EC Secretariat’s Senior Secretary Mohammad Alamgir announced the polls schedule in capital’s Agargaon EC office fixing September 17 as the last date of filing nomination papers.

According to the polls-schedule, he said, the nomination papers will be scrutinized on September 20 and the last date of withdrawing nomination paper has been fixed on September 27.

The returning officers will allocate electoral symbols among the candidates on September 28.

The EC secretary said the voting of the two electoral constituencies will be commenced by using the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and voting will start at 9 am and continue till 5 pm without any break.

Replying to a query of journalists, he said elections to other local bodies suspended earlier will be held at the fag-end of September this year.

Dhaka-5 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6 while Naogaon-6 constituency fell vacant following the death of ruling party MP M Israfil Alam on July 27.

As per the rules there is an obligation of holding polls within the stipulated 90 days after a seat falls vacant.