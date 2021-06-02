Dhaka hopes London to promote interest of climate vulnerable countries: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh expects that the United Kingdom (UK) will promote the interest and priorities of climate vulnerable countries to the international platforms.

The premier passed this remarks while COP-26 President-designate Alok Sharma called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

“As the current Chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum-CVF, Bangladesh expects UK to promote the interest and priorities of climate vulnerable countries to the international platforms,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed media after the meeting.

Quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said Bangladesh and some other countries will be affected highly due to the adverse impact of global climate change, although Bangladesh’s carbon emission is very much nominal.

During the meeting, Alok Sharma hoped that as the CVF chair, Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would play an important role on the climate change.

They discussed about climate fund and other issues, said Karim.

Alok Sharma put emphasis on converting to green energy from the existing energy system.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is moving towards green energy and so far 5.8 million solar power connections have been provided.

She said Bangladesh is running a massive tree plantation campaign both at government and party levels.

Regarding the COVID-19vaccination programme, Alok Sharma said, the vaccination is going on well in the United Kingdom.

About COVID-19 and vaccination, Sheikh Hasina said, the government has adopted various measurers to keep economy of the country running apart from containing coronavirus although Bangladesh is a densely populated country.

She briefed Alok Sharma about the Sundarbans as he is scheduled to visit the world’s largest mangrove forest.

The COP-26 President-designate invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to join COP-26 Conference to be held in Glasgow in November.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh High Commissioner to UK Saida Muna Tasneem and the British High Commissioner in Bangladesh were present.