Dhaka, Paris sign three agreements

Bangladesh and France signed three agreements on financial assistance and technical cooperation on the second day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s five-day state visit to this friendly European country yesterday (Wednesday). As per two agreements, France will provide 330 million Euro to Bangladesh to support its development projects.

Of the 330 million euro, Agency France Development (AFD) will provide 200 million euro for budget support due to Covid-19 pandemic while 130 million euro for Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply Project which is already going on, said Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin while briefing media here on Wednesday.

She said, with this 330 million euro, the total support of AFD to Bangladesh exceeded 1 billion euro as earlier it provided 800 million euro.

In South Asia, Bangladesh is the largest support receiver of AFD, she added.

The ERD secretary said they will sign host country agreement with France in coming days as discussion to this end is in the final stage.

Besides, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain said Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has signed an agreement with France Civil Aviation Authority to strengthen the cooperation in knowledge sharing and training of employees.

In addition, he said, it would also help organize different events including aviation safety which is a mentionable progress in the field of civil aviation of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here in France on November 9 on a state visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. She is leading a high level delegation.