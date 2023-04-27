Dhaka, Tokyo sign 8 instruments to boost cooperation for mutual benefit

Dhaka and Tokyo today signed eight instruments on the second day of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s four-day state visit to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Those were signed on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation by the concerned persons of the two friendly countries.

The instruments were later exchanged between Bangladesh and Japan in presence the premiers of both the countries at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

The first instrument is a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) between the Ministry of Agriculture of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan on agricultural cooperation for agricultural research and development and capacity building.

The second one is an agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters Cooperation to ensure the proper application of the customs laws; to prevent, investigate and repress any customs offense, and to take cooperative efforts for simplification and harmonization of customs procedures.

The third one is MOC between the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan on “Bangladesh-Japan Industrial Upgrading Partnership Cooperation to establish a framework to jointly explore the possibilities of upgrading Bangladesh’s industries through promoting cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan at both government and private levels with a view to supporting trade performance and product diversification for smooth graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026 and ongoing efforts to be a developed country by 2041 in line with “Vision 2041”.

The fourth one is Memorandum on Defence Cooperation between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of Japan to promote and strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence dialogue, exchange of visits, education, training, courses, seminars, workshops, technology transfer, and any other agreed activities pertinent thereto.

The fifth one is Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan and the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh on Cooperation in the field of Metro Rail, Cooperation on metro rail policy, laws, and regulation; technology for infrastructure, rolling stocks and systems; safety policy and management and disaster prevention measures.

The sixth one is Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan and the Ministry of Industries of Bangladesh in field of Ship Recycling. Bangladeshi side will make every effort to achieve required capabilities to accede and implement the Hong Kong International Convention (HKC) for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships by the end of 2023.

The Japanese side will make every effort to provide support for the development of Bangladesh in the field of ship recycling, including the establishment of a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility, and to assist Bangladesh to meet the requirements in provisions of the HKC.

The seventh Memorandum of Cooperation between the Japan Patent Office and the Department of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on Intellectual Property Cooperation on promotion of comprehension on the intellectual property right (IPR) systems and practices by exchanging information and practices, promoting public awareness on the importance of IPR, improvement of the IPR systems to enhance the development of industry and innovation.

The eighth one is MOC in the Field of Information and Communication Technology including Cyber Security between ICT Division, Ministry of Posts Telecommunications and Information Technology and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman (Senior Secretary) National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-uz-Zaman, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary of Ministry of Industry Zakia Sultana and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak signed the instruments respectively from Bangladesh side.

Prior to signing of the instrument, bilateral talks were held between the Bangladesh Prime Minister and her Japanese counterpart in a very cordial environment.

Issues of mutual interests involving security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation and Rohingyas topped the agenda during the talks.

Against the backdrop of the global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, the visit is considered very important as the two countries also discussed enhanced cooperation to overcome the crisis.

On her arrival in the Prime Minister’s Office, her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida received Sheikh Hasina and accorded her a ceremonial reception.

The Bangladesh premier inspected the guard of honour at the Entrance Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office there.

National anthems of the two countries were played. After the bilateral talks, a joint statement was issued.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a dinner to be hosted in her honour by Japanese premier Fumio Kishida at the Large Hall of the Prime Minister’s Residence there.

The Prime Minister started the second day of her four-day state tour to Japan with a number of engagements, including meetings with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Bangladesh-Japan Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation chairman, JICA president, JETRO chairman and Bangladesh Friendship Parliamentary League president.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Premier arrived in the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo around 4:45pm local time yesterday (April 25) and Japan rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina and also gave her the static guard of honour

Sheikh Hasina is visiting Japan after three years since she last visited in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 7:56am (BD time) on April 25 with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commencing her 15-day official tour to Japan, the USA and the UK.