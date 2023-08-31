Dhaka wants to work with G20 for multi-dimensional solutions: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh look forward to working together with G20 partners to find multi-dimensional solutions to the crises plaguing the world.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi will add yet another feather to the Golden Chapter in Dhaka-Delhi ties,” he said

The foreign minister was speaking as the chief guest at the opening session of a discussion titled “G20 Summit: Dhaka to New Delhi” at Foreign Service Academy.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin, who is discharging his responsibilities as the Bangladesh Sherpa for G20, spoke at the opening session.

President of the Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and G20 Employer Advocate Selima Ahmad, MP, also spoke at the session.

The foreign minister hoped that Bangladesh can make visible and meaningful contributions to the G20 processes through multi-stakeholder participation.

“Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming G20 Summit also aligns with our value-driven diplomatic efforts to champion the cause of sustainable development globally,” Momen said.

The prime minister has been invited to the Summit, and she guided the nature and level of engagements with the different G20 processes.

She had participated in G7 Outreach Meetings in Japan and Canada in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

She recently attended the BRICS Outreach Summit in Johannesburg as one of the invited leaders from outside Africa.

The foreign minister said it is to the credit of the Indian G20 Presidency that it has brought the issues of the Global South to the foreground, where it can count on Bangladesh as a willing partner.

“I acknowledge the call made the other day by my Indian counterpart Minister S. Jaishankar for a re-globalization that is more inclusive and diversified than the model that treats most countries in the Global South as mere recipients or consumers,” Momen said.

Bangladesh fully subscribes to the six thematic priorities identified by the Indian G20 Presidency.

“We have already joined the global partnerships like International Solar Alliance, International Big Cat Alliance and Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructures – personally championed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi,” said the foreign minister.

He said they see merit in adopting his innovative ideas like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in their national context.

“We hope to draw lessons from India’s massive roll-out of inter-operable digital public infrastructure for our own move towards building a smart government and economy. In turn, we believe we have crucial insights to share with the rest of the Global South on women-led development,” he added.