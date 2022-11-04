Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said that age barrier and time limit should be removed for admission to public universities of Bangladesh.

People of any age have the right to study in the university if he can pass the admission test. No obstacle can be placed in education, she said.

The minister made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at the golden jubilee celebration programme of Jahangirnagar University’s Physics Department.

She called upon all public universities to come under the cluster admission test system.

“The admission test process in the cluster system has reduced the sufferings of everyone including students and parents. Five to six universities of the country are not covered by it. Hope they would join the cluster admission test system soon,” she said.

The education minister said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave autonomy to universities to promote free thinking.

“Bangabandhu knew that in order to retain the freedom we achieved, there must be development in the education and research sectors. So, after independence, he focused on the development of educational institutions and universities,” she added.

Bangladesh is now in the rank of developing countries and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the mastermind behind this, Dipu Moni said, adding: “By 2041, we will become a developed country.”

“We have to place our universities in the world ranking. So we have to work on the criteria of ranking so that we can stay ahead in the ranking,” said the education minister.

‘We need to make more progress in science education. Honorable Prime Minister is working to focus on science education. After coming to power in 1996, she approved 12 science and technology universities,” she added.

Addressing the programme, JU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nurul Alam said, after he took charge, the first demand of the students of the university was to organize the convocation. “I will organize the convocation very soon,” he declared.

During the Corona period, there was temporary lull in the education system. “We have started online education programs in the university. It reduced the session jam a lot. So, I thank the Prime Minister and the Education Minister for taking necessary steps to conduct online activities,” he added.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister has given Tk 1445 crore for the development of Jahangirnagar University and many works have been implemented under this project.

“By the end of this month, we will inaugurate two newly constructed halls. This will reduce the seat crisis at dormitories. We have sent a letter to the Prime Minister for naming and inaugurating the newly constructed halls.”

The VC said the university accounts office, library and examination control office will come under automation by the end of this year. “Besides, we have taken the initiative to launch a scholarship in the name of Bangabandhu to encourage research,” he added.

JU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Manzurul Huq, dean of JU Mathematical and Physical Sciences faculty Prof Dr Farid Ahmed and Director of Wazed Miah science research center and prominent scientist Prof Dr A A Mamun were present as special guests, among others.