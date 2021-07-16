Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said a disciplined and modern army always plays a very helpful role to consolidate the country’s democracy.

“That is why it’s (army) leadership must be entrusted to professional and responsible officers who are always imbued with the ideology of the great War of Liberation and ready to sacrifice their highest for the protection of sovereignty,” she said.

The premier was addressing the Army Headquarters Selection Board-2021 at Army Headquarters Multi-Purpose Complex, joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed BSS about the meeting.

Mentioning that discipline is the backbone of the army, she laid emphasis on finding honest, disinterested, fair, people-friendly, humane and successful officers who demonstrated leadership in various fields of their career for the case of promotion.

Sheikh Hasina said she was happy to know that the promotion of army officers is being given following TRACE (Tabulated Record and Comparative Evaluation) method which reveals a comparative assessment of various aspects of their professionalism.

“At the same time, I believe the adjudicators by standing above their personal likes and dislikes would select the right person for promotion through wisdom and prudent analysis,” she said, adding, “You (adjudicators) just have to be neutral and influence-free to find out the capable leadership.”

The Prime Minister said appropriate officers should be promoted to various important posts such as command, staff, trainer, and it will increase the acceptance of all.

She said the Awami League government always runs the country as the servant of the people, never as a ruler.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh Army had started its progress due to the sincere efforts of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In the continuation of the progress journey, the army has now become a highly professional, efficient and modern force due to intensive care from her government, she said.

“Our army has been working very efficiently in various development and public welfare activities, including containing the recent coronavirus pandemic, which is really commendable. Not only at home, the army has brought a rare honor and dignity for the country from the world stage,” she said.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed delivered the welcome speech at the meeting.