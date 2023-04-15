Don’t forget BNP-Jamaat’s arson terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to stay alert against any occurrence and not to forget the arson terrorism of BNP-Jamaat clique as they could repeat that in any other form.

“Don’t forget the arson terrorism of BNP-Jamaat alliance. All have to be vigilant whether their arson terrorism exists in any other form or they are perpetrating this in different ways,” she said.

The premier said this while talking about the fire incidents in the city markets at the Awami League Local Government Nomination Board meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She also urged all not only living in Dhaka and all other cities across the country, to remain alert keeping in mind the past misdeeds of BNP-Jamaat clique.

The head of the government directed the concerned authorities to investigate whether the BNP-Jamaat’s arson terrorism is involved in the recent fire incidents.

“It should be investigated whether they (BNP-Jamaat) are taking a different path by staging incidents like fire,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also asked to investigate whether the fire incidents in various markets were conspiracy or sabotage.

Besides, she directed to increase surveillance measures in important markets across the country.

“Everyone should be more aware. Everyone has to make arrangements on their own initiative to guard (their establishments). All efforts by the government will continue,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that unnecessary crowed must not be allowed during extinguishing the fire by the fire fighters and strict action will be taken in case of any obstruction regarding this.

When the first fire incident occurred, it was thought that it would be an accident, she said, adding: “But after the couple of other fire incidents at the same time of the first one… the fire incidents are taking place after 6 am. Surveillance should be increased and other markets have to remain alert.”

She also mentioned that it was noticeable that when the Fire Service came, they faced obstacles from some people.

She added: “Why they would face obstacles and why some people with sticks attacked the fire fighters when they doused the fire? Who are these people?”

Sheikh Hasina said if anyone looks into these four fire incidents, these questions would come – “Are these simple accidents? Are there some manipulations behind these matters?”

“We know that some political parties are there to wage movement after Eid, cripple down the economy and oust the government. Yes, you can oust the government, but what are the faults of these common people and businessmen?” she asked.

She said that businessmen were the worst sufferer as they use to wait for this (Eid) season to do their business. “This will not be spared easily, we have increased our surveillance on this matter,” she said and urged the countrymen to remain alert.

Recalling the arson terrorism by the BNP-Jamaat clique in the recent past, she suspected that they might take another path and it should be properly investigated.

“In the past, they burnt the common people. Have they taken the path to cripple down the economy now? We have to figure out this mystery,” she said.

She requested all to remain alert regarding BNP-Jamaat’s change of strategy of their arson terrorism in another form, as they had burnt over 3,500 vehicles, 29 trains and 8/9 launches, 500 schools, 70 government offices and six land offices as well as wounded over 3,000 people and killed 500 people.

“We have to put this under watch,” she added.

The Prime Minister said that her government took measures to keep running the wheels of economy during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.