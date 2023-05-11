Drone attack on Kremlin can be defined as terror attack attempt on Putin – spokesman

Moscow considers Kiev’s attempt to attack the Kremlin using drones as an outrageous step which puts Ukraine on a par with the state sponsors of terrorism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel (Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Peskov emphasized that Moscow’s Kremlin, which was targeted with two drones, is the Russian president’s residence.

“In fact, we can interpret that as an attempt to carry out an act of terrorism against the Russian president. It is an absolutely outrageous and unacceptable terrorist activity of the country. We believe that in this way Ukraine actually puts itself on a par with the state sponsors of terrorism. Not even de jure, but de facto, in fact,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov said that the Russian authorities were taking and would continue to take every possible measure to ensure security.

“Well, of course, as we said in the statement, we will respond to such steps when and how we see fit,” he stressed.

Early in the morning of May 3, Kiev attempted to carry out a strike on the Kremlin grounds. The Russian presidential press service said that military and security officers promptly took the enemy UAVs out, disabling them. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.