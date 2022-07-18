DSCC’s Tk 945cr project to save four canals awaits govt’s approval: Taposh
A project taken by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) involving Taka 945 crore to re-excavate and protect four major canals and its seven branches from illegal encroachment awaits
government approval.
“We have taken a project of about Taka 945 crore to re-excavate, preserve
and protect Shyampur, Jirani, Manda and Kalunagar canals and its seven
branches from illegal encroachment,” DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor
Taposh told BSS in an interview at his Nagar Bhaban office here.
A proposal of the project titled “Canal Restoration, Renovation and
Aesthetic Environment Creation Project” is now awaiting approval of the
planning commission, he said.
Barrister Taposh said necessary measures will be taken to keep water flow
normal in the canals and its branches under the jurisdiction of the DSCC
round the year. The canals will be given a facelift with building necessary
infrastructure including parks and roads nearby, keeping in mind the natural
beauty and environment, he continued.
The mayor said the DSCC will continue mobile courts all over the year to
evict the illegal occupiers.
DSCC has taken charges of the canals, box-culverts and drains after 34
years from WASA on December 31 last, Taposh said, adding that they have
started drives against the illegal occupants alongside removing waste from
those since January 2 this year.
The WASA also handed over the pumps to the DSCC although those were found
dysfunctional, he said, adding that, “But we have made the pumps functional
within a short time”.
From January 11 last to March 23, some 730 decimals or 7.30 acre of lands
have been set free from illegal occupation adjacent to the canals of Jirani,
Manda and Shyampur by conducting several drives.
A total of 155 cases were filed and Tk 4,91,900 was realized as fine while
a portion of 145 permanent and 220 temporary establishments were demolished
during the drives.
After recovering the illegally occupied places, as many as 2727 boundary
pillars have so far been set up.
The mayor said they have already collected 8 lakh tons of waste from
canals, box-culverts and drains since taking the charges of those from WASA
by January this year.
After clearing waste from the canals, box-culverts and drains, the capacity
of holding water of those water-bodies has increased which helps reduce
water-logging significantly, he said.
The mayor said they have unblocked different places of water stream by
removing the pile of waste which helps pass water quickly.
He added: “You people (city dwellers) have seen that the DSCC areas witness
water-logging for fewer times at a few places in comparison to the last
year.”
The mayor said they have taken short, mid and long term plans to present
the dwellers a city free from water logging as one of the top priorities.
As part of the long-term plan, Barrister Taposh said they have completed a
pre-work survey to revive the original Buriganga channel while a process is
underway to appoint a consultancy firm to this end.
“We will start working to revive the original Buriganga channel following
the advice of the consultancy firm,” he added.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: