DSCC’s Tk 945cr project to save four canals awaits govt’s approval: Taposh

A project taken by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) involving Taka 945 crore to re-excavate and protect four major canals and its seven branches from illegal encroachment awaits

government approval.

“We have taken a project of about Taka 945 crore to re-excavate, preserve

and protect Shyampur, Jirani, Manda and Kalunagar canals and its seven

branches from illegal encroachment,” DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor

Taposh told BSS in an interview at his Nagar Bhaban office here.

A proposal of the project titled “Canal Restoration, Renovation and

Aesthetic Environment Creation Project” is now awaiting approval of the

planning commission, he said.

Barrister Taposh said necessary measures will be taken to keep water flow

normal in the canals and its branches under the jurisdiction of the DSCC

round the year. The canals will be given a facelift with building necessary

infrastructure including parks and roads nearby, keeping in mind the natural

beauty and environment, he continued.

The mayor said the DSCC will continue mobile courts all over the year to

evict the illegal occupiers.

DSCC has taken charges of the canals, box-culverts and drains after 34

years from WASA on December 31 last, Taposh said, adding that they have

started drives against the illegal occupants alongside removing waste from

those since January 2 this year.

The WASA also handed over the pumps to the DSCC although those were found

dysfunctional, he said, adding that, “But we have made the pumps functional

within a short time”.

From January 11 last to March 23, some 730 decimals or 7.30 acre of lands

have been set free from illegal occupation adjacent to the canals of Jirani,

Manda and Shyampur by conducting several drives.

A total of 155 cases were filed and Tk 4,91,900 was realized as fine while

a portion of 145 permanent and 220 temporary establishments were demolished

during the drives.

After recovering the illegally occupied places, as many as 2727 boundary

pillars have so far been set up.

The mayor said they have already collected 8 lakh tons of waste from

canals, box-culverts and drains since taking the charges of those from WASA

by January this year.

After clearing waste from the canals, box-culverts and drains, the capacity

of holding water of those water-bodies has increased which helps reduce

water-logging significantly, he said.

The mayor said they have unblocked different places of water stream by

removing the pile of waste which helps pass water quickly.

He added: “You people (city dwellers) have seen that the DSCC areas witness

water-logging for fewer times at a few places in comparison to the last

year.”

The mayor said they have taken short, mid and long term plans to present

the dwellers a city free from water logging as one of the top priorities.

As part of the long-term plan, Barrister Taposh said they have completed a

pre-work survey to revive the original Buriganga channel while a process is

underway to appoint a consultancy firm to this end.

“We will start working to revive the original Buriganga channel following

the advice of the consultancy firm,” he added.