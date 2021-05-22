E-poster published on 48 years of Bangabandhu’s Julio-Curie award

An e-poster has been published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking 44 years of receiving the Julio-Curie award by Bangabandhu.

The specially designed poster is titled, “Peace is essential for the survival of mankind – Bangabandhu. Tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the pioneer of peace, liberation and humanity on the 48 years of receiving the Julio Curie Peace Prize”, said a press release.

The National Implementation Committee has requested all to spread the e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.