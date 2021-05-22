Home / National / Details

E-poster published on 48 years of Bangabandhu’s Julio-Curie award

22 May 2021, 5:52:08

An e-poster has been published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking 44 years of receiving the Julio-Curie award by Bangabandhu.

The specially designed poster is titled, “Peace is essential for the survival of mankind – Bangabandhu. Tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the pioneer of peace, liberation and humanity on the 48 years of receiving the Julio Curie Peace Prize”, said a press release.

The National Implementation Committee has requested all to spread the e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive