E-poster published on 48 years of Bangabandhu’s Julio-Curie award
An e-poster has been published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking 44 years of receiving the Julio-Curie award by Bangabandhu.
The specially designed poster is titled, “Peace is essential for the survival of mankind – Bangabandhu. Tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the pioneer of peace, liberation and humanity on the 48 years of receiving the Julio Curie Peace Prize”, said a press release.
The National Implementation Committee has requested all to spread the e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
