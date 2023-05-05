Earthquake jolts in Dhaka
A light earthquake jolted different parts of Dhaka in the early hours of today.
The quake was felt around 5.57am at 4.3 degree on Richter scale, according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) press release.
The quake’s epicenter was Dohar, approximately 30 km away from East South East of BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka.
However, no casualty was reported.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: