Earthquake jolts in Dhaka

A light earthquake jolted different parts of Dhaka in the early hours of today.

The quake was felt around 5.57am at 4.3 degree on Richter scale, according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) press release.

The quake’s epicenter was Dohar, approximately 30 km away from East South East of BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka.

However, no casualty was reported.