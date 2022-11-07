EC announces Rangpur city polls schedule

The Election Commission (EC) today announced the schedule of Rangpur City Corporation elections to be held on December 27.

Announcing the schedule at Nirbachan Bhaban, EC secretary Jahangir Alam said EVMs will be used in the elections. Voting will continue from 8.30am to 4.30pm without any break, he said, adding that CCTV cameras will be installed in all polling stations.

According to the schedule, the last day for filing of nominations is November 29. Nomination papers will be scrutinized on December 1 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is December 8. Poll symbols will be distributed on December 9.

EC Joint Secretary Election Training Institute (ETI) director general Abdul Baten has been made returning officer for Rangpur city elections.