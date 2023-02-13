EC issues notification declaring Shahabuddin as President

The Election Commission (EC) today issued a notification announcing Awami League (AL) nominee Md Shahabuddin as the President of Bangladesh.

According to Presidential Election Act (Act No.27 of 1991) and announcement of election commissioner, Md Shahabuddin has been elected as the President of Bangladesh, said the notification signed by EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal made the declaration at the Election Commission Office this afternoon after scrutinizing the nomination paper submitted on Sunday.

“As per the election schedule, two nomination papers were submitted for Shahabuddin on Sunday and one of those was accepted as valid after scrutiny. We will send it today for gazette notification,” he told journalists at the EC office.