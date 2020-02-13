Home / Economics / Details

ECNEC approves 9 projects with Taka 2,422.27 crore

12 February 2020, 9:31:43

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved nine projects involving Taka 2,422.27 crore with a Taka 306.23 crore scheme to acquire necessary land and ancillary facilities development for implementing the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Project.

The approval came at a meeting of the ECNEC with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair held at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Secretary Md Nurul Amin said a total of nine projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 2,422.27 crore.

“Of the total project cost, Taka 2,108.45 crore will come from the government while the rest of Taka 313.82 crore from the concerned organization’s own fund,” he said.

Of the approved nine projects, five are new while the four others are revised projects.

