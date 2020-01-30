ECNEC approves project to support upgradation of Hatirjheel-Rampura Bridge-Demra Highway

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a Taka 1,209.60 crore project in a bid to complete necessary land acquisition and rehabilitation works for upgrading the Hatirjheel-Rampura Bridge-Banasri-Shekherjaiga-Amulia-Demra Highway into four lane.

The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC held at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that a total of nine projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 4,324.61 crore.

“Of the total project cost, Taka 4,249.09 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 5.68 crore from the concerned organization’s own fund while the rest of Taka 69.84 crore as project assistance,” he said.

Out of the approved nine projects, eight are new while another one is a revised project.

The Planning Minister said the Department of Roads and Highways under the Road Transport and Highway’s Division will implement the project by December 2024 which will support the upgradation of this highway into four-lane.

Mannan said this is a supporting project and once the main project works of upgrading the 13.50 kilometer highway including Chattogram Road Circle and Tarabo Link Road is completed under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) initiative, people traveling from and to Chattogram and Sylhet from the capital would be benefitted with easier travel alongside smoother goods transportation.

The main project operations include some 25.47 hectares of land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation alongside other necessary consultancy and procurement works.