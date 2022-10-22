EEE CUB inaugurated 3 Days Training Program in Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator

Department of EEE, Canadian University of Bangladesh is organizing 3 days continuous training and workshop at Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator (SKIB) in CUET from 22-24 October, 2022.

As a part of the 1st EEE International Carnival & Professional Attachment, 22-27 October, today at SKIB Auditorium in Chittagong, distinguished Professor Dr. M. Moshiul Hoque, Director of Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator and Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering inaugurated the program.

Prof. Dr. MD Shahrukh Adnan Khan, Head of EEE & Director, Center for Research & Innovation, Canadian University of Bangladesh initiative this innovative training session and carnival to create Tech-Leaders by providing skilled based education in order to prepare the students for the industry.

Dr. Shahrukh expressed his gratitude to Professor Dr. Moshiul, the Director of the Incubator to give the EEE students of Canadian University of Bangladesh opportunity for this continuous training and workshop program. As part of the program, the student will receive professional training and attend workshop on Python, Machine Learning, Microgrid design & operation. In addition, the students will have multiple sessions on power sector and tech-talk on industry exposure. Furthermore, they will also conduct an Industrial session on Raozan Power Plant.

Among others, SM Tasmeeh Ahsan, Assistant Professor, Sadribul Hassan, Lecturer, Amanat Hossain, Lecturer and Md. Siddik, Technical Officer, department of EEE joined the program.

Newsbangla24 & Dainik Bangla acted the Media Partner of this program whereas PFEC Global acted as the Knowledge Sharing center for higher studies opportunities.