Efforts on to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government’s efforts is still on to bring back the remaining fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to make them face the justice.

“I want to tell this loud and clear, no matter how long it would take; we will bring the fugitive convicts back and execute the judgement against them. Our efforts are on to this end,” he said.

The minister came up with the observations while addressing virtually a discussion of Akhaura upazila Awami League marking the National Mourning Day.

Presided over by upazila Awami League convenor Md Joynal Abedin, and conducted by city mayor Md Takjil Khalifa, the discussion was also addressed, among others, by upazila parishad chairman Md Abul Kashem Bhuiyan, upazila nirbahi officer Rumana Akter, Awami League leaders Golam SamdaniFerdous, Ataur Rahman Nazim, and Abdul Mumin Beigh.

Later, a special munajat was offered for the martyrs of August 15.

The minister at the discussion, advised the local leaders of Awami League not to distribute cooked food through Kangali Voj on August 15 this time, due to growing number of coronavirus infection, but to give food assistance to the people lost their jobs amid the pandemic, specially the tea-stall and saloon workers.