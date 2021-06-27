Efforts to be continued for creating entrepreneurs in rural areas: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said efforts will have to continue for creating entrepreneurs in rural areas.

“If rural people are involved in economic activities, then balanced development will be ensured. ‘My Village-My City’ program will be implemented soon,” he said this, while giving business materials to lifeline consumers of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) as the chief guest virtually.

The BREB arranged the programme to provide business equipment worth Tk. 4.23 crore to 385 lifeline consumers under a project titled “Power to improve quality of life” implemented by the government and funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Welcoming, the initiative to make lifeline consumers to entrepreneurs, Nasrul said small entrepreneurs need to be encouraged in poverty alleviation.

Apart from the project, it should also be done under corporate social responsibility, he added.

The state minister thanked the ADB for providing finance to the project to improve rural livelihood.

He said that the ADB could provide finance for electricity from waste, recycling plant, smart prepayment meter, smart grid, electric vehicle, lithium battery factory installation, underground distribution lines, automation in power and energy sectors, etc.

The ADB can also cooperate with technical or consulting services to the power and energy sector, he said.

Nasrul said the government has undertaken the project aimed at improving social and economic status of rural people by creating rural entrepreneurships.

It will provide technical skill development training to lifeline consumers for creating employment opportunities as part of women empowerment, he said.

Some 2,100 marginal customers are getting practical training for 28 days on 10 trades, he added.

BREB Chairman Major General (retd) Moin Uddin presided over the function, while power secretary Md Habibur Rahman and Country Director of ADB Manmohan Parkash spoke virtually.