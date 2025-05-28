Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 7

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on June 7 as the moon of the holy month of Zilhaj of 1446 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today.

The decision came following a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation’s (IF) conference room at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city this evening, said an IF press release.

National Moon Sighting Committee and Religious Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain chaired the meeting, it said.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah.

But the Almighty Allah in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.