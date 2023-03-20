Ensure stability for smoothing developed Bangladesh journey: PM to RAB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to play an effective role in maintaining peace, security and stability to smoothen Bangladesh’s journey towards a developed and prosperous country by 2026.

“We have to forward as developed country. We have time as we will start journey as a developed country by 2026. We’re preparing from now on. So, we have to maintain peace, security and stability in the country,” she said

The premier also asked the law enforcement agencies particularly the RAB to be vigilant as none can stockpile food and make its adulteration on Ramadan alongside focusing robustly on eliminating drug abuse, teen-gang culture and cyber crime from the society.

She was addressing a programme as the chief guest marking the 19th founding anniversary of RAB at its headquarters in the city’s Kurmitola area.

The prime minister highly appreciated the RAB’s activities in successfully tackling the terrorism, militancy and piracy in the Bangladesh’s most important place the Sundarban.

She said: “I believe, the force will play role likewise the past with due dutifulness, effectiveness and activeness to maintain peace and stability of the country.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Director General (DG) of RAB M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the function.

PM’s Security Affairs Adviser Major General (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Aminul Islam Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were present on the dais.

A video documentary on the activities of the RAB was also screened at the function.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has totally changed in last 14 years as her government has been able to make massive socio-economic and overall development since 2009, confronting many hurdles including man-made disasters such as arson terrorism.

The premier said a section of people don’t see any development of the country and is out to malign the country’s image by making false complaints to the foreigners.

Referring to sanction on RAB by a country due to ill attempt of that section of people, she said they have first attempted to tarnish the image of the organisation which is working with efficiency.

“I know, a few days back, a country imposed a sanction on the RAB and many had become panicked. I have told them there is nothing to be worried,” she said.

The premier, as well, asked the law enforcement agencies to identify rumor mongers against the country and its different organisations at home and abroad and find out the real cause of spreading the propaganda.

She said her government always punished for misdeeds and awarded for good works despite many developed countries don’t even do that.

“We have held trial of any crime in our country. Don’t be upset with others’ words rather go forward with self dignity and confidence,” she added.

The premier reiterated her commitment to make a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 confronting all the odds.

She raised a question, saying, “The people who do not see the country’s development, what they did in the 29 years after assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.

Sheikh Hasina said the elite force earned people’s trust and confidence by containing various crimes successfully and destroying networks of the militants and terrorists through its nationwide massive crackdown.

The prime minister said once the residents adjacent to Sundarbans would have to face pirates. But, her government has been able to declare the Sundarbans free from pirates in 2018 due to the praiseworthy work of the RAB, she said.

“So far, 238 pirates from 32 gangs have surrendered in face of intensified drives of the RAB,” she added.

The prime minister asked all concerned particularly the RAB to continue their vigilance along the areas as none can get involved in the piracy again.

She said her government is working to rehabilitate 421 surrendered militants and pirates so none of them is willing to join the misdeeds again.

The prime minister stressed the need for de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of the militants, saying it is not enough to rehabilitate them, rather, “we also will have to put importance on de-radicalisation,” as they never return to criminal life.

She however praised the initiatives of RAB to rehabilitate the family members of the pirates under an organisation named “Hasi” and de-radicalise the militants.

The prime minister asked the RAB to give more focus on containing drug abuse to protect the youths from being addicted as a family can entirely be destroyed for a drug-addicted person.

She also requested all concerned particularly parents, guardians and teachers to keep vigil on their children whether they attend classes at schools, colleges and universities regularly and whom they are mingling with.

Mentioning that her government has transformed Bangladesh into a digital country, she said at the same time, it also created scope of committing cyber crimes cashing in on the digital devices.

So, she asked the law enforces to pay more attention to check it.

The prime minister said special attention should be given in containing the teen-gang culture which started flourishing in the country during the Coronavirus pandemic as the educational institutions were closed during that period.